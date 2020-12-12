Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,206 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 496.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 266,360 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 160.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,418,189. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.