Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 136.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,130,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,892,000 after acquiring an additional 60,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,057 shares of company stock worth $43,850,222. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.82. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.