Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $5.07 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 439,754 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.