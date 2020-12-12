Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,748 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

MT stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MT. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

