Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 256,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,665,000 after purchasing an additional 410,739 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 12.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,174,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,152,000 after acquiring an additional 890,829 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mylan by 9.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 25.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,083,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 1,415,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Mylan stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

