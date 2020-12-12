Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

