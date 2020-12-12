Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 127.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Assurant worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

