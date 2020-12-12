Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 152,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 44,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

NYSE CFG opened at $35.37 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

