Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.