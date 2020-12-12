Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,126 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $164.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

