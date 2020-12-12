ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,132 shares of company stock worth $51,971,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.56.

NOW stock opened at $537.36 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $545.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

