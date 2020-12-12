SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Trading 14.5% Higher

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) shot up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.35. 439,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 984% from the average session volume of 40,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

