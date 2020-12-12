SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Trading 14.5% Higher

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) shot up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.35. 439,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 984% from the average session volume of 40,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.
About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
