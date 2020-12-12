Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Financial Comparison

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 68.88 -$4.80 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $264.16 million 2.09 -$166.79 million $0.09 161.67

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 81.45%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49% AngioDynamics -62.90% 0.18% 0.15%

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats AngioDynamics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. The company provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. Sintx Technologies, Inc. markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

