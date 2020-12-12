SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20).

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

SM Energy stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 211.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.