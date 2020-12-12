Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 12,660 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $914,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $481,000.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. BidaskClub raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.