Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $178,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.