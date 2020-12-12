Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,827 shares of company stock worth $927,623. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $81,697,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $11,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $10,667,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.