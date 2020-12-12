Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 189.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 63.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NUVA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of NUVA opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.