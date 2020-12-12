Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 20,844 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 146.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,213,073. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $110.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

