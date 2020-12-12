Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $103.89 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

