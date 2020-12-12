Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 353,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,063,000 after buying an additional 249,252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MSCI by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.78.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $419.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.39. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $437.35. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

