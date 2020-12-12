Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

