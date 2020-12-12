Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 22,866 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 156.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

