Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 24,359 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 777.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $129.65 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.