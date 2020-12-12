Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE:SMP opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $281,946.66. Insiders have sold a total of 22,821 shares of company stock worth $1,055,491 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $8,537,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 68,731 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.