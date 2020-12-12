Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock opened at C$41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.04. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.00 and a 52 week high of C$44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1605319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

