State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 64.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,467,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,015,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,992,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,948,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $195.09 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.01 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

