State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 11,000 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RLI by 99.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in RLI in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.45. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $105.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

