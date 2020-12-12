State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 14,491 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

EBS stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.44. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $2,049,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,852,717.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 65,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

