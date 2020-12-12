State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,183. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

