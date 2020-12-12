State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $853,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,037,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Signature Bank stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.