State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

