State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.57 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of Balchem worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Balchem by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $111.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

