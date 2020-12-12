State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.23% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 767,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 263,987 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.14.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADS opened at $72.67 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

