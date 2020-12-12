State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.82 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.23% of Federated Hermes worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

