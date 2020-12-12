State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $1,333,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $225,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $4,251,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $251,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI opened at $112.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

