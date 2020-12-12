State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,798 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,170,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 65.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 791,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

