State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,162,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after buying an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,558,000 after buying an additional 1,119,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,373,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,385 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $104.74 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

