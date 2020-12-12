State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 57,897 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.