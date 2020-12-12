State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 163.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,661 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.