State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 66.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kornit Digital by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,902,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.13 and a beta of 1.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.