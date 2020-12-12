State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 78,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.76.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

