State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,000 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Hill-Rom worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,819,000 after buying an additional 478,580 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 454,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 330.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 273,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.91%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

