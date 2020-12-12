State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 20,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.11% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.32 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

