State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 496 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total value of $1,233,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,885 shares in the company, valued at $181,145,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,057 shares of company stock worth $7,877,553. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.33. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

