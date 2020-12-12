State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.