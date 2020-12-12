State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 683 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW opened at $77.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

