State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 726 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Entergy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

