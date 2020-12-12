State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 748 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $94.98 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

