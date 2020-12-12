Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of BALY opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

